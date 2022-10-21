21.10.2022 12:11:19

Regions Financial Corp. Reports Drop In Q3 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $404 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $624 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $1.87 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $404 Mln. vs. $624 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

