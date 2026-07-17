Regions Financial Aktie
WKN: A0B6XA / ISIN: US7591EP1005
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17.07.2026 12:22:29
Regions Financial Corp. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $549 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $583 million or $0.68 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $1.907 billion from $1.905 billion last year.
Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $549 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.907 Bln vs. $1.905 Bln last year.
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