28.04.2022 23:00:00
Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 10, 2022
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on May 10, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.
To participate in the live webcast, interested parties must register for the webcast by logging into www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html.
About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,779 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.
