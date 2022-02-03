|
Register for the 51st Annual National Solar Conference
BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) has opened registration to their 51st Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2022. The theme of this year's conference is "Energy Transition with Economic Justice," and focuses on an equitable renewable energy transformation. For this conference, ASES is partnering with their New Mexico Chapter, the New Mexico Solar Energy Association (NMSEA), who is celebrating 50 years of achievements.
The conference will take place June 21-24 at the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque and will also be accessible virtually on an online platform. SOLAR 2022 will highlight the important ways we must work together to ensure all communities benefit equally as we transition to a renewable energy economy. ASES is excited to host another hybrid solar conference in order to bring together stakeholders from around the world. We invite you to register by March 31 to receive significant early bird discounts on conference passes, events, workshops and tours.
The 51st Annual National Solar Conference will share research and information through technical sessions, ~switch presentations (a fun, rapid-fire format), forums, posters, and more.
The conference will feature three keynote sessions throughout the week:
The technical sessions include topics such as Rooftop & Passive Solar Efforts, Clean Transportation and Equity in Financing and Investment. Additionally, the conference will feature a celebration event for NMSEA's 50th anniversary, a tour of Sandia National Laboratories solar research facilities, NABCEP registered solar installer workshops, and much more. Details can be found at ases.org/conference.
Join us online and/or in-person in Albuquerque for the summer solstice at SOLAR 2022! Register online for the best rates to the hybrid conference by March 31, 2022.
