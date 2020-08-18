MILWAUKEE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is now open for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) fully virtual 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020), taking place online over new dates, Nov. 9–14, 2020. SITC has reimagined its annual esteemed education and networking opportunity to virtually connect the global network of professionals focused on advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology.

In celebration of the society's 35th anniversary, all SITC members are invited to register for FREE to attend the entire Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (click here to register). SITC is excited to extend this free registration offer to all members.

"Our preference was to find a way to safely convene in person," said SITC President Mario Sznol, MD. "However, the coronavirus pandemic is still active, the course of the pandemic over the next several months is difficult to predict, and the safety of our members, their families, and our patients is our highest priority. Therefore, the decision to go virtual became necessary. We have an outstanding group of professionals who will ensure that the virtual SITC 2020 Anniversary Annual Meeting will be a highly productive, connected and beneficial experience for attendees."

With scientific exchange more vital than ever, SITC 2020 will bring the international immuno-oncology community together with the latest research in the field, including a newly added abstract category and Hot Topic Symposium dedicated to COVID-19 and immunotherapy (click here for SITC 2020 abstract information).

This Anniversary Annual Meeting will feature special programming and events in recognition of the society's continued commitment to harnessing the immune system for 35 years to transform cancer outcomes, and with SITC 2020 moving to a virtual format, the opportunities to connect will be limitless.

"SITC's annual meeting is known for bringing together the most accomplished and innovative researchers in the field to spark new collaborations and force consideration of new ideas that prompt discovery of new targets and approaches," said SITC 2020 Annual Program Committee Chair Sandra Demaria, MD, from Weill Cornell Medicine. "SITC 2020 reimagined as a virtual program will be no exception. This year's meeting will include workshops and programs for an intense focus on specific scientific topics and for broader educational objectives, as well as invaluable networking opportunities."

SITC 2020 attendees will virtually:



Participate in key educational sessions and presentations focused on a variety of basic-, translational- and clinical-focused topics from leaders in the field

Learn about cutting-edge research via dedicated Virtual Poster Viewing sessions in the virtual poster hall

Engage with industry representatives and learn about the latest technological advances in our virtual exhibit hall

Earn continuing education credits

Connect with other SITC 2020 attendees via virtual networking rooms, one-on-one messaging and chat technology and more from the comfort of their home or office

Registration is now underway for the reimagined and fully virtual 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place online Nov. 9–14, 2020. Click here to register, submit research, view sessions and more.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

