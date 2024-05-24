|
24.05.2024 10:59:54
Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed
Further to the announcement of 14 March 2024 regarding the decision to decrease the share capital with nominally DKK 1,740,773,000 by cancellation of treasury shares it is hereby confirmed that the capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority today.
The capital decrease is divided into 350,555 A shares of nominally DKK 1,000 and 1,390,218 B shares of nominally DKK 1,000.
After registration of the capital decrease, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S’ share capital amounts to nominally DKK 15,828,942,000 with DKK 9,756,491,000 as A share capital and DKK 6,072,451,000 as B share capital, respectively, divided into:
|A shares of DKK 1,000
|9,756,385 shares
|A shares of DKK 500
|212 shares
|B shares of DKK 1,000
|6,072,372 shares
|B shares of DKK 500
|158 shares
The decreased share capital admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been sought executed with effect as soon as possible.
Copenhagen, 24 May 2024
Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Page 1 of 1
Attachment
- Announcement - Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed - May 2024
