04.06.2024 11:00:00

REGISTRATION OF MARTELA OYJ SHARES OF THE DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AND APPLICATION FOR PUBLIC LISTING

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4.6.2024, at 12:00

Martela Corporation announced on 16 May 2024 the result of a directed share issue to the key employees of the group.

Contrary to what was previously announced, the new shares are entered into the Trade Register on 4 June 2024 and trading on the new shares at the Main market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd begins on 5 June 2024.

MARTELA CORPORATION

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

CEO, Ville Taipale, tel. +358 50 557 2611

CFO, Henri Berg, tel. +358 40 836 5464

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.


