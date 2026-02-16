Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077
16.02.2026 10:35:05
Registration of new share capital and total voting rights
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
16 February 2026
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Registration of new share capital and total voting rights
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by the Company on 13 February 2026 regarding the successful completion of a retail offering of 538,087 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of EUR 1 million (the "Private Placement"), including 25,624 new shares as a customary underwriting commission to the underwriter of the Private Placement.
The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of new shares has been validly registered in the Company's register of members. The shares have been issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued share capital of the Company.
The Listing
The OSE approved the Company’s application for Listing on Euronext Growth Oslo on 13 February 2026. In addition, the Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) for the new shares issued in connection with the Private Placement to be admitted to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the LSE (the "Main Market").
The new shares are expected to commence trading on Euronext Growth Oslo on 18 February 2026 at 9:00 am CET under the ticker code "GKP" and on ISIN BMG4209G2077. Admission to trading on the Main Market is expected to occur at or around the same time.
Total voting rights
Following the issue of the new shares, the Company's issued share capital is 217,543,373 common shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 217,543,373. No shares are held in treasury.
The figure of 217,543,373 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Gulf Keystone under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information about the Private Placement, please contact:
DNB Carnegie: +47 24 16 90 20
SB1 Markets: +47 24 14 74 00
Gulf Keystone Petroleum:
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7514 1400
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com.
Disclosure regulation:
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Growth Rule Book Part II.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|418252
|EQS News ID:
|2276898
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
