Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 1 March 2023 at 17:10 EET

Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

The 79,565 new shares subscribed for in line with Talenom Plc’s 2019 terms and conditions for option rights are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 2 March 2023. The total subscription price, EUR 233,125.45, will be recognised in full in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Plc is 45,215,218 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day. The new shares are estimated to be admitted for public trade on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 3 March 2023.

Talenom Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en