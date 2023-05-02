Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 2 May 2023 at 13:00 EEST

Registration of new shares in Talenom Plc in accordance with the terms of the Option Scheme

On 2 May 2023, the Board of Directors of Talenom Plc has decided on a directed share issue based on the stock option plan to employees entitled to share bonuses. The share issue will distribute a maximum of 61,750 new Talenom Plc shares free of charge. The shares are estimated to be registered in the Trade Register on 3 May 2023.

After the registration of the new shares the total number of shares in Talenom Plc is 45,276,968 shares. The new shares will carry shareholder rights as of their registration day. The new shares are estimated to be admitted for public trade on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 4 May 2023.

The Board of Directors of Talenom Plc decided on a directed share issue and a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right pursuant to an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2023.

Talenom Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en