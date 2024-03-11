Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 11 Mar 2024

Reference is made to the notice on 1 March 2024 regarding issue of 358,525 ordinary shares to employees who participate in the company’s 2023 Emloyee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP).

The share capital increase has been registered. Following the registration, the company's share capital is NOK 41,964,098.25 divided into 279,760,655 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 11 March 2024 at 15:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.