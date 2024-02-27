|
27.02.2024 10:00:00
Registration of share capital reduction by reduction of the par value of shares in IDEX Biometrics - 26 Feb 2024
Reference is made to the share capital reduction in IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 21 December 2023, agenda item 4.
The share capital reduction by reduction of the par value of shares has been registered. The number of shares remains unchanged. The reduction amuount, NOK 167,641,278.-, has been transferred to other equity. The company’s net equity remains the same, and there is no distribution of capital.
Following the registration, the company's share capital is NOK 41,910,319.50 divided into 279,402,130 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 27 February 2024 at 10:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
|0,11
|47,20%
