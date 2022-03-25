Registration Open for Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Mar. 21, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, New Chainbase, Parity and Web3 Foundation kicked off the Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022, a training and incubation program designed to encourage blockchain innovation. First held in 2020, Web3.0 Bootcamp has been leveraging the resources of Wanxiang Blockchain ecosystem and Polkadot global ecosystem to support Web3.0 startups in technology, product, capital, cooperation, etc. We hope this will help the startups to grow and contribute to the sustainable development of Web3 ecosystem.

As Web3 ecosystem continues to expand, Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022 will also provide opportunities to more diversed projects. Apart from projects focusing on parachain and crosschain interoperability, we also welcome application projects to join us.

Moreover, Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022 also features the opportunities to interact with influential investors and community heads around the world, which will hopefully help selected teams and projects to expand their global presence. On Demo Day, these teams will also get the opportunity to present their projects to investors to win the financial resources that will be necessary for their development.

"We are glad to hold the Web3.0 Bootcamp for the third year. Built upon the experience and achievement we got in Web3.0 Bootcamp 2020 and Web3.0 Bootcamp 2021, we believe Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022 will know the needs of Polkadot startups better and support them in a more accurate and efficient manner. Teams that are dedicated to building distributed protocol and promoting the development of Web3.0 are all welcomed to apply for Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022. Let's work together for a better future of the global blockchain industry," said Du Yu, Manager of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs.

In previous Web3.0 Bootcamps, we provided selected teams with such support as technology instruction, professional mentors, demo day, marketing etc., which not only accelerated their development but also helped them to attract the attention of top blockchain investors.

On top of that, the selected teams were able to exchange ideas and talk about potential cooperation in the online and offline trainings and activities of Web3.0 Bootcamps. Acala, Moonbeam and other teams seized these opportunities to get the upper hand in the crosschain interaction field of Polkadot ecosystem.

Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022 will come back with an upgraded training mechanism and more attractive resources and rewards to help selected team achieve significant progress. Specifically speaking, Parity and Web3 Foundation have prepared courses about the development of operational environment, off-chain workers, parachains, parathread validators and Polkadot economy and will offer the selected teams the opportunities to build solutions on Substrate with Parity through Polkadot Ambassador Program, Substrate Architect Program, Delivery Partner Program, etc. Meanwhile, Wanxiang Blockchain and New Chainbase will provide comprehensive courses, covering technology, product, investment, finance, compliance, branding, marketing, etc. to the selected teams as an effort to improve their operational and management capabilities.

"It's been the third year that Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies have cooperated with Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and NewChain Base for the Web3.0 Bootcamp, which has been continuously growing to a much more global-scale program. We value this partnership and this program and we believe it will continue bringing in tremendous value to the development and growth of Polkadot ecosystem in Asia." said Gavin Wood, Founder of Polkadot.

The registration channel for Web3.0 Bootcamp 2022 will close at 23:59, Apr.16. Come and join us via the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHRbS3oC_BeZfBtPfE8qBhsvfi6joMwhXvVcj_SYRq7T-Vgg/viewform

