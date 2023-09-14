Regrid Takes Next Step in AI-Assisted Land Exploration with the Launch of Ask ChatGPT in The Regrid Property App

Explore the Heart of Communities with Ask ChatGPT and Regrid through a free trial.

DETROIT, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid, a leading provider of land parcel data and property insights, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Ask ChatGPT integration in The Regrid Property App, available for both Apple and Android devices. This integration provides a seamless blend of AI-driven insights to contextualize Regrid's comprehensive property information.

Ask ChatGPT in the Regrid Property App, available to try for free, provides access to uncover the stories, landmarks, and local lore that make each place unique. ChatGPT crafted summaries, aligned with Regrid's precise parcel data, immerse app users in the social fabric, cultural traditions, and economic roots that shape communities' character. This new insight provides a meaningful perspective on the events and natural features that lend towns and cities their distinctive flair.

Regrid CEO Jerry Paffendorf commented on the launch, saying, "Land is more than just real estate, and understanding the history, people, nature, and life of a place gives us all a fuller picture of land in that place. We're excited to provide a convenient new way to explore and understand communities across the country through Regrid's Ask ChatGPT integration. This engaging educational context enhances our commitment to providing comprehensive land and property information in unique ways."

Ask ChatGPT is just one facet of Regrid's venture into AI innovations. While the company invests in AI, it also makes its data available to AI innovators looking to use Regrid's nationwide parcel data set for machine-learning modeling, projects, and business initiatives.

About Regrid:

Regrid is an industry-leading parcel property data and location intelligence company, serving industries that require land parcels and spatial data at every scale , including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government. Learn more about Regrid and their products at regrid.com

The Regrid team can be reached at parcels@regrid.com

