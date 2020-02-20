Regroup Mass Notification Wins 2019 Unified Communications Excellence Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification, an industry-leading provider of mass notification solutions, today announced that it has been selected by TMC, a global, integrated media company, as a winner in the 2019 Unified Communications Excellence Awards presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. Regroup is the only mass notification platform of its kind to earn the Unified Communications Excellence Award.

The 11th Unified Communications Excellence Awards recognize and honor those who have developed exceptional solutions to unify communications while leading the way in the industry. Criteria for determining the winners included a review of submitted client case studies.

"Congratulations to the winners of the Unified Communications Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "These recipients represent the true innovators in the UC marketplace – each having proven that they deliver quality solutions to improve their customer's businesses. I look forward to watching their continued growth in 2020 and beyond."

Regroup's excellence and quality were recognized together with global leaders in the communications industry, including RingCentral, Avaya, and others. A complete list of this year's winners is published on TMCnet and in the online version of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Regroup's strong commitment to addressing the needs of organizations across different industries made it a clear winner for the award. The company's cloud-based solution offers advanced capabilities from a single, centralized platform that simplifies two-way communications across multiple channels. Additionally, a recently updated mobile app enables clients to communicate quickly and access features such as GeoFence Messaging, comprehensive analytics, pre-programmed templates, and more from anywhere at all times.

"The case studies we presented for this award included clients who saved lives with evacuation orders during California's Camp Fire, protected people from an armed gunman on a college campus, and warned a community and tourists about riptide deaths in a coastal county," said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup. "As proud as we are of winning this award, it is just as much of an accomplishment for our clients who use Regroup's platform in such powerful ways every day."

About Regroup

Regroup Mass Notification empowers better mass communication that keeps people safe and informed at all times. The company's award-winning, cloud-based mass communication platform is what clients across North America and around the globe rely on to send both emergency and day-to-day communications to millions of people. By enabling one-click messaging to mobile devices, landlines, social media, email, websites, and more, Regroup Mass Notification helps organizations keep people safe, strengthen operational resilience, mitigate risk, and thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world.

