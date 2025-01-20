20.01.2025 18:37:42

Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions completed from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th resolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 4 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the Issuer (LEI)Day of transactionISIN CodeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)Market (MIC Code)
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8514/01/2025FR00127578543460729.5892XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8514/01/2025FR00127578541451829.5933CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8514/01/2025FR0012757854628029.5971TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8514/01/2025FR0012757854414929.5850AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8515/01/2025FR00127578543207930.5049XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8515/01/2025FR00127578542771430.5537CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8515/01/2025FR0012757854662830.5473TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8515/01/2025FR0012757854513030.5704AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8516/01/2025FR00127578542321031.0656XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8516/01/2025FR00127578542593031.0723CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8516/01/2025FR0012757854652331.0867TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8516/01/2025FR0012757854492331.0905AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8517/01/2025FR00127578546382731.7300XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8517/01/2025FR00127578543026831.7357CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8517/01/2025FR0012757854720031.7342TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8517/01/2025FR0012757854516031.7277AQEU


 Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)
Total298,14630.8824



About SPIE
SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

Contacts

SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
pascal.omnes@spie.com		SPIE



Investor Relations
investors@spie.com

IMAGE 7
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77
lpoinsot@image7.fr


