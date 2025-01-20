|
Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions completed from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025
In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th resolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 4 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:
Aggregate disclosure per day and per market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer (LEI)
|Day of transaction
|ISIN Code
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)
|Market (MIC Code)
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|14/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|34607
|29.5892
|XPAR
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|14/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|14518
|29.5933
|CEUX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|14/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|6280
|29.5971
|TQEX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|14/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|4149
|29.5850
|AQEU
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|15/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|32079
|30.5049
|XPAR
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|15/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|27714
|30.5537
|CEUX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|15/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|6628
|30.5473
|TQEX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|15/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|5130
|30.5704
|AQEU
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|16/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|23210
|31.0656
|XPAR
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|16/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|25930
|31.0723
|CEUX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|16/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|6523
|31.0867
|TQEX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|16/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|4923
|31.0905
|AQEU
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|17/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|63827
|31.7300
|XPAR
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|17/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|30268
|31.7357
|CEUX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|17/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|7200
|31.7342
|TQEX
|SPIE
|969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85
|17/01/2025
|FR0012757854
|5160
|31.7277
|AQEU
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)
|Total
|298,146
|30.8824
About SPIE
SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.
SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.
Contacts
|SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
pascal.omnes@spie.com
|SPIE
Investor Relations
investors@spie.com
|IMAGE 7
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77
lpoinsot@image7.fr
Attachment
- Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions - 13.01.25 to 17.01.25 (Certified)
