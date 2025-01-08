Regulated information : Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract

Regulated information

Paris, 8 January 2025





Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract





As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

0 share

€ 50,026,203

Over the period from 2024-07-01 to 2024-12-31, a total of:

Number of transactions executed Volume exchanged Amount in € Buy side 6,123 11,123,066 112,476,576.52 Sell side 8,375 12,018,066 121,588,603.80

It is reminded that as of June 30, 2024 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

895,000 shares

€ 40,771,311

In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2024, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.

Date Number of transactions Purchase Number of transactions

Sale Quantity of

securities

purchased Quantity of

securities sold Equity purchased Equity sold 2024-07-01 17 11 37,559 12,559 355,683.73 121,395.29 2024-07-02 11 40 12,500 37,500 117,337.50 354,937.50 2024-07-03 15 52 36,777 43,777 350,815.80 418,245.46 2024-07-04 25 92 33,000 101,000 318,252.00 974,246.00 2024-07-05 35 114 54,636 124,636 531,881.46 1,213,456.10 2024-07-08 102 96 150,000 100,000 1,469,550.00 981,300.00 2024-07-09 41 42 58,000 83,000 566,544.00 815,807.00 2024-07-10 0 148 0 200,000 0 1,995,600.00 2024-07-11 59 35 183,000 88,000 1,813,347.00 874,896.00 2024-07-12 28 135 90,000 160,000 895,140.00 1,597,760.00 2024-07-15 76 163 110,000 160,000 1,094,060.00 1,594,560.00 2024-07-16 104 59 160,500 135,500 1,595,691.00 1,349,715.50 2024-07-17 0 83 0 125,000 0 1,253,750.00 2024-07-18 44 110 50,000 165,000 504,500.00 1,667,820.00 2024-07-19 3 59 5,000 120,000 50,350.00 1,221,000.00 2024-07-22 65 59 130,000 80,000 1,321,450.00 816,960.00 2024-07-23 36 54 70,676 120,676 712,272.73 1,217,500.16 2024-07-24 29 109 40,000 160,000 404,000.00 1,636,320.00 2024-07-25 16 94 20,000 110,000 203,000.00 1,127,720.00 2024-07-26 36 59 70,000 79,000 713,090.00 806,985.00 2024-07-29 50 11 57,020 58,020 584,455.00 596,213.52 2024-07-30 95 15 95,000 15,000 972,325.00 153,900.00 2024-07-31 32 88 70,000 135,000 716,100.00 1,384,020.00 July-24 919 1,728 1,533,668 2,413,668 15,289,845.22 24,174,107.53 2024-08-01 41 43 55,000 70,000 561,935.00 717,080.00 2024-08-02 24 8 18,007 18,007 184,859.86 185,472.10 2024-08-05 71 37 137,000 57,000 1,389,591.00 581,400.00 2024-08-06 46 44 85,000 115,000 855,695.00 1,161,500.00 2024-08-07 37 95 72,000 121,000 726,336.00 1,227,424.00 2024-08-08 41 43 70,000 71,000 710,710.00 723,064.00 2024-08-09 27 21 121,500 21,500 1,237,234.50 219,192.50 2024-08-12 16 13 35,000 15,000 353,990.00 152,220.00 2024-08-13 14 143 75,000 169,000 761,175.00 1,717,885.00 2024-08-14 6 45 7,500 32,500 76,552.50 331,857.50 2024-08-15 19 15 110,000 21,000 1,128,710.00 215,502.00 2024-08-16 50 20 50,074 42,574 512,206.95 436,000.33 2024-08-19 0 83 0 96,500 0 995,301.00 2024-08-20 28 26 130,000 83,866 1,326,390.00 855,600.93 2024-08-21 42 188 165,366 211,500 1,685,079.54 2,156,877.00 2024-08-22 25 76 100,000 75,000 1,018,400.00 765,675.00 2024-08-23 4 35 5,000 31,000 51,040.00 317,254.00 2024-08-26 24 19 31,000 30,000 320,106.00 310,050.00 2024-08-27 17 67 130,000 131,000 1,349,920.00 1,359,911.00 2024-08-28 21 21 26,000 25,000 270,296.00 260,475.00 2024-08-29 20 14 64,000 65,000 666,688.00 676,910.00 2024-08-30 38 25 111,000 111,000 1,143,855.00 1,143,966.00 August-24 611 1,081 1,598,447 1,613,447 16,330,770.35 16,510,617.37 2024-09-02 47 42 80,000 80,000 836,720.00 836,880.00 2024-09-03 32 21 40,000 40,000 418,000.00 418,840.00 2024-09-04 72 33 83,954 83,954 890,667.99 890,919.85 2024-09-05 39 30 90,000 90,000 969,480.00 969,210.00 2024-09-06 84 79 120,000 119,000 1,287,600.00 1,278,417.00 2024-09-09 90 79 152,899 153,899 1,640,912.07 1,653,644.76 2024-09-10 39 42 68,500 68,500 737,471.00 738,087.50 2024-09-11 44 87 100,000 100,000 1,074,300.00 1,075,400.00 2024-09-12 57 49 100,000 100,000 1,075,500.00 1,076,700.00 2024-09-13 57 38 67,595 67,595 734,352.08 734,690.06 2024-09-16 48 40 105,000 105,000 1,145,025.00 1,144,395.00 2024-09-17 69 49 115,000 115,000 1,248,670.00 1,248,555.00 2024-09-18 42 31 95,000 95,000 1,036,830.00 1,037,115.00 2024-09-19 100 76 220,000 160,000 2,372,480.00 1,726,240.00 2024-09-20 67 85 135,000 145,000 1,463,400.00 1,571,655.00 2024-09-23 49 68 92,764 142,764 1,002,500.55 1,547,561.76 2024-09-24 94 80 183,441 101,500 1,972,907.96 1,092,038.50 2024-09-25 102 70 179,750 101,691 1,913,618.50 1,085,754.81 2024-09-26 50 78 150,000 100,000 1,571,700.00 1,053,700.00 2024-09-27 31 18 85,050 55,050 887,411.70 575,602.80 2024-09-30 29 3 50,000 5,000 514,950.00 51,860.00 September-24 1,242 1,098 2,313,953 2,028,953 24,794,496.84 21,807,267.03





Date Number of transactions Purchase Number of transactions

Sale Quantity of

securities

purchased Quantity of

securities sold Equity purchased Equity sold 2024-10-01 3 18 45,000 80,000 464,850.00 826,400.00 2024-10-02 74 10 150,000 50,000 1,529,850.00 509,250.00 2024-10-03 54 8 135,000 30,000 1,320,840.00 293,700.00 2024-10-04 87 96 163,557 118,557 1,602,531.49 1,163,162.73 2024-10-07 37 85 59,609 109,609 589,413.79 1,085,129.10 2024-10-08 3 83 5,000 80,000 50,400.00 806,160.00 2024-10-09 6 66 5,040 110,000 50,757.84 1,114,410.00 2024-10-10 13 33 22,460 42,500 227,811.78 432,437.50 2024-10-11 31 10 65,000 15,000 653,250.00 151,065.00 2024-10-14 20 14 70,000 20,000 704,060.00 201,140.00 2024-10-15 26 48 52,500 72,500 528,097.50 733,410.00 2024-10-16 16 149 30,000 245,000 306,090.00 2,505,125.00 2024-10-17 0 29 0 75,000 0 771,375.00 2024-10-18 62 46 82,500 122,500 839,107.50 1,246,682.50 2024-10-21 44 69 100,000 99,000 1,010,100.00 1,000,890.00 2024-10-22 33 90 105,000 100,000 1,055,040.00 1,005,100.00 2024-10-23 40 84 120,000 126,000 1,214,520.00 1,275,372.00 2024-10-24 69 107 183,675 173,675 1,884,872.85 1,779,647.73 2024-10-25 69 244 215,000 225,000 2,173,435.00 2,276,775.00 2024-10-28 29 43 76,000 75,000 765,016.00 755,475.00 2024-10-29 31 32 30,000 30,000 301,680.00 302,280.00 2024-10-30 117 303 225,000 226,000 2,242,800.00 2,256,384.00 2024-10-31 98 104 130,000 130,000 1,290,510.00 1,294,150.00 October-24 962 1,771 2,070,341 2,355,341 20,805,033.75 23,785,520.55 2024-11-01 98 1 181,674 25,000 1,832,000.62 251,500.00 2024-11-04 32 139 62,500 219,174 631,250.00 2,215,629.97 2024-11-05 92 13 130,605 80,000 1,316,629.01 805,840.00 2024-11-06 77 7 119,395 5,000 1,189,054.81 50,300.00 2024-11-07 69 0 90,000 0 887,310.00 0 2024-11-08 27 129 82,500 127,500 814,935.00 1,261,357.50 2024-11-11 63 120 80,000 175,000 796,320.00 1,744,575.00 2024-11-12 122 7 155,000 10,000 1,521,790.00 99,100.00 2024-11-13 78 8 130,508 5,000 1,265,405.57 48,650.00 2024-11-14 41 68 74,492 100,000 725,552.08 976,000.00 2024-11-15 5 124 58,632 118,632 574,300.44 1,164,135.82 2024-11-18 13 130 17,500 155,500 171,587.50 1,530,586.50 2024-11-19 32 147 30,000 182,000 294,240.00 1,793,610.00 2024-11-20 32 41 82,786 43,544 821,071.55 432,087.11 2024-11-21 57 88 82,500 73,492 816,090.00 729,114.13 2024-11-22 60 118 75,000 133,250 746,100.00 1,324,771.50 2024-11-25 10 18 19,000 19,000 190,950.00 191,140.00 2024-11-26 67 51 105,000 105,000 1,056,930.00 1,058,820.00 2024-11-27 46 44 40,000 39,000 399,920.00 391,053.00 2024-11-28 60 33 150,000 126,000 1,515,900.00 1,273,986.00 2024-11-29 111 78 130,000 150,000 1,305,720.00 1,510,500.00 November-24 1,192 1,364 1,897,092 1,892,092 18,873,056.56 18,852,756.53 2024-12-02 40 30 55,000 44,000 549,560.00 441,056.00 2024-12-03 100 33 113,165 129,165 1,095,437.20 1,253,288.00 2024-12-04 176 39 300,900 100,900 2,843,505.00 953,202.30 2024-12-05 0 220 0 200,000 0 1,907,400.00 2024-12-06 83 41 140,000 140,000 1,361,640.00 1,362,760.00 2024-12-09 51 21 55,000 55,000 536,085.00 536,360.00 2024-12-10 80 22 90,005 48,000 873,858.55 466,368.00 2024-12-11 188 0 217,995 0 2,090,354.06 0 2024-12-12 74 75 120,000 130,000 1,147,440.00 1,244,750.00 2024-12-13 46 192 50,000 180,000 478,200.00 1,728,180.00 2024-12-16 59 126 61,000 146,000 583,709.00 1,402,476.00 2024-12-17 61 75 60,000 70,000 573,780.00 672,630.00 2024-12-18 48 30 160,000 85,000 1,524,000.00 809,710.00 2024-12-19 21 52 55,000 95,000 519,200.00 899,555.00 2024-12-20 16 40 25,000 25,000 235,400.00 235,800.00 2024-12-23 25 94 40,000 50,000 378,160.00 473,400.00 2024-12-24 9 84 24,000 59,000 228,240.00 562,624.00 2024-12-27 60 67 70,000 84,000 668,290.00 802,032.00 2024-12-30 26 42 32,500 33,500 312,195.00 322,303.50 2024-12-31 34 50 40,000 40,000 384,320.00 384,440.00 December-24 1,197 1,333 1,709,565 1,714,565 16,383,373.80 16,458,334.80 S2/2024 6,123 8,375 11,123,066 12,018,066 112,476,576.52 121,588,603.80

