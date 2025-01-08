|
08.01.2025 16:57:26
Regulated information : Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract
Regulated information
Paris, 8 January 2025
Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract
As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:
- 0 share
- € 50,026,203
Over the period from 2024-07-01 to 2024-12-31, a total of:
|Number of transactions executed
|Volume exchanged
|Amount in €
|Buy side
|6,123
|11,123,066
|112,476,576.52
|Sell side
|8,375
|12,018,066
|121,588,603.80
It is reminded that as of June 30, 2024 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 895,000 shares
- € 40,771,311
In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2024, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.
|Date
|Number of transactions Purchase
|Number of transactions
Sale
|Quantity of
securities
purchased
|Quantity of
securities sold
|Equity purchased
|Equity sold
|2024-07-01
|17
|11
|37,559
|12,559
|355,683.73
|121,395.29
|2024-07-02
|11
|40
|12,500
|37,500
|117,337.50
|354,937.50
|2024-07-03
|15
|52
|36,777
|43,777
|350,815.80
|418,245.46
|2024-07-04
|25
|92
|33,000
|101,000
|318,252.00
|974,246.00
|2024-07-05
|35
|114
|54,636
|124,636
|531,881.46
|1,213,456.10
|2024-07-08
|102
|96
|150,000
|100,000
|1,469,550.00
|981,300.00
|2024-07-09
|41
|42
|58,000
|83,000
|566,544.00
|815,807.00
|2024-07-10
|0
|148
|0
|200,000
|0
|1,995,600.00
|2024-07-11
|59
|35
|183,000
|88,000
|1,813,347.00
|874,896.00
|2024-07-12
|28
|135
|90,000
|160,000
|895,140.00
|1,597,760.00
|2024-07-15
|76
|163
|110,000
|160,000
|1,094,060.00
|1,594,560.00
|2024-07-16
|104
|59
|160,500
|135,500
|1,595,691.00
|1,349,715.50
|2024-07-17
|0
|83
|0
|125,000
|0
|1,253,750.00
|2024-07-18
|44
|110
|50,000
|165,000
|504,500.00
|1,667,820.00
|2024-07-19
|3
|59
|5,000
|120,000
|50,350.00
|1,221,000.00
|2024-07-22
|65
|59
|130,000
|80,000
|1,321,450.00
|816,960.00
|2024-07-23
|36
|54
|70,676
|120,676
|712,272.73
|1,217,500.16
|2024-07-24
|29
|109
|40,000
|160,000
|404,000.00
|1,636,320.00
|2024-07-25
|16
|94
|20,000
|110,000
|203,000.00
|1,127,720.00
|2024-07-26
|36
|59
|70,000
|79,000
|713,090.00
|806,985.00
|2024-07-29
|50
|11
|57,020
|58,020
|584,455.00
|596,213.52
|2024-07-30
|95
|15
|95,000
|15,000
|972,325.00
|153,900.00
|2024-07-31
|32
|88
|70,000
|135,000
|716,100.00
|1,384,020.00
|July-24
|919
|1,728
|1,533,668
|2,413,668
|15,289,845.22
|24,174,107.53
|2024-08-01
|41
|43
|55,000
|70,000
|561,935.00
|717,080.00
|2024-08-02
|24
|8
|18,007
|18,007
|184,859.86
|185,472.10
|2024-08-05
|71
|37
|137,000
|57,000
|1,389,591.00
|581,400.00
|2024-08-06
|46
|44
|85,000
|115,000
|855,695.00
|1,161,500.00
|2024-08-07
|37
|95
|72,000
|121,000
|726,336.00
|1,227,424.00
|2024-08-08
|41
|43
|70,000
|71,000
|710,710.00
|723,064.00
|2024-08-09
|27
|21
|121,500
|21,500
|1,237,234.50
|219,192.50
|2024-08-12
|16
|13
|35,000
|15,000
|353,990.00
|152,220.00
|2024-08-13
|14
|143
|75,000
|169,000
|761,175.00
|1,717,885.00
|2024-08-14
|6
|45
|7,500
|32,500
|76,552.50
|331,857.50
|2024-08-15
|19
|15
|110,000
|21,000
|1,128,710.00
|215,502.00
|2024-08-16
|50
|20
|50,074
|42,574
|512,206.95
|436,000.33
|2024-08-19
|0
|83
|0
|96,500
|0
|995,301.00
|2024-08-20
|28
|26
|130,000
|83,866
|1,326,390.00
|855,600.93
|2024-08-21
|42
|188
|165,366
|211,500
|1,685,079.54
|2,156,877.00
|2024-08-22
|25
|76
|100,000
|75,000
|1,018,400.00
|765,675.00
|2024-08-23
|4
|35
|5,000
|31,000
|51,040.00
|317,254.00
|2024-08-26
|24
|19
|31,000
|30,000
|320,106.00
|310,050.00
|2024-08-27
|17
|67
|130,000
|131,000
|1,349,920.00
|1,359,911.00
|2024-08-28
|21
|21
|26,000
|25,000
|270,296.00
|260,475.00
|2024-08-29
|20
|14
|64,000
|65,000
|666,688.00
|676,910.00
|2024-08-30
|38
|25
|111,000
|111,000
|1,143,855.00
|1,143,966.00
|August-24
|611
|1,081
|1,598,447
|1,613,447
|16,330,770.35
|16,510,617.37
|2024-09-02
|47
|42
|80,000
|80,000
|836,720.00
|836,880.00
|2024-09-03
|32
|21
|40,000
|40,000
|418,000.00
|418,840.00
|2024-09-04
|72
|33
|83,954
|83,954
|890,667.99
|890,919.85
|2024-09-05
|39
|30
|90,000
|90,000
|969,480.00
|969,210.00
|2024-09-06
|84
|79
|120,000
|119,000
|1,287,600.00
|1,278,417.00
|2024-09-09
|90
|79
|152,899
|153,899
|1,640,912.07
|1,653,644.76
|2024-09-10
|39
|42
|68,500
|68,500
|737,471.00
|738,087.50
|2024-09-11
|44
|87
|100,000
|100,000
|1,074,300.00
|1,075,400.00
|2024-09-12
|57
|49
|100,000
|100,000
|1,075,500.00
|1,076,700.00
|2024-09-13
|57
|38
|67,595
|67,595
|734,352.08
|734,690.06
|2024-09-16
|48
|40
|105,000
|105,000
|1,145,025.00
|1,144,395.00
|2024-09-17
|69
|49
|115,000
|115,000
|1,248,670.00
|1,248,555.00
|2024-09-18
|42
|31
|95,000
|95,000
|1,036,830.00
|1,037,115.00
|2024-09-19
|100
|76
|220,000
|160,000
|2,372,480.00
|1,726,240.00
|2024-09-20
|67
|85
|135,000
|145,000
|1,463,400.00
|1,571,655.00
|2024-09-23
|49
|68
|92,764
|142,764
|1,002,500.55
|1,547,561.76
|2024-09-24
|94
|80
|183,441
|101,500
|1,972,907.96
|1,092,038.50
|2024-09-25
|102
|70
|179,750
|101,691
|1,913,618.50
|1,085,754.81
|2024-09-26
|50
|78
|150,000
|100,000
|1,571,700.00
|1,053,700.00
|2024-09-27
|31
|18
|85,050
|55,050
|887,411.70
|575,602.80
|2024-09-30
|29
|3
|50,000
|5,000
|514,950.00
|51,860.00
|September-24
|1,242
|1,098
|2,313,953
|2,028,953
|24,794,496.84
|21,807,267.03
|Date
|Number of transactions Purchase
|Number of transactions
Sale
|Quantity of
securities
purchased
|Quantity of
securities sold
|Equity purchased
|Equity sold
|2024-10-01
|3
|18
|45,000
|80,000
|464,850.00
|826,400.00
|2024-10-02
|74
|10
|150,000
|50,000
|1,529,850.00
|509,250.00
|2024-10-03
|54
|8
|135,000
|30,000
|1,320,840.00
|293,700.00
|2024-10-04
|87
|96
|163,557
|118,557
|1,602,531.49
|1,163,162.73
|2024-10-07
|37
|85
|59,609
|109,609
|589,413.79
|1,085,129.10
|2024-10-08
|3
|83
|5,000
|80,000
|50,400.00
|806,160.00
|2024-10-09
|6
|66
|5,040
|110,000
|50,757.84
|1,114,410.00
|2024-10-10
|13
|33
|22,460
|42,500
|227,811.78
|432,437.50
|2024-10-11
|31
|10
|65,000
|15,000
|653,250.00
|151,065.00
|2024-10-14
|20
|14
|70,000
|20,000
|704,060.00
|201,140.00
|2024-10-15
|26
|48
|52,500
|72,500
|528,097.50
|733,410.00
|2024-10-16
|16
|149
|30,000
|245,000
|306,090.00
|2,505,125.00
|2024-10-17
|0
|29
|0
|75,000
|0
|771,375.00
|2024-10-18
|62
|46
|82,500
|122,500
|839,107.50
|1,246,682.50
|2024-10-21
|44
|69
|100,000
|99,000
|1,010,100.00
|1,000,890.00
|2024-10-22
|33
|90
|105,000
|100,000
|1,055,040.00
|1,005,100.00
|2024-10-23
|40
|84
|120,000
|126,000
|1,214,520.00
|1,275,372.00
|2024-10-24
|69
|107
|183,675
|173,675
|1,884,872.85
|1,779,647.73
|2024-10-25
|69
|244
|215,000
|225,000
|2,173,435.00
|2,276,775.00
|2024-10-28
|29
|43
|76,000
|75,000
|765,016.00
|755,475.00
|2024-10-29
|31
|32
|30,000
|30,000
|301,680.00
|302,280.00
|2024-10-30
|117
|303
|225,000
|226,000
|2,242,800.00
|2,256,384.00
|2024-10-31
|98
|104
|130,000
|130,000
|1,290,510.00
|1,294,150.00
|October-24
|962
|1,771
|2,070,341
|2,355,341
|20,805,033.75
|23,785,520.55
|2024-11-01
|98
|1
|181,674
|25,000
|1,832,000.62
|251,500.00
|2024-11-04
|32
|139
|62,500
|219,174
|631,250.00
|2,215,629.97
|2024-11-05
|92
|13
|130,605
|80,000
|1,316,629.01
|805,840.00
|2024-11-06
|77
|7
|119,395
|5,000
|1,189,054.81
|50,300.00
|2024-11-07
|69
|0
|90,000
|0
|887,310.00
|0
|2024-11-08
|27
|129
|82,500
|127,500
|814,935.00
|1,261,357.50
|2024-11-11
|63
|120
|80,000
|175,000
|796,320.00
|1,744,575.00
|2024-11-12
|122
|7
|155,000
|10,000
|1,521,790.00
|99,100.00
|2024-11-13
|78
|8
|130,508
|5,000
|1,265,405.57
|48,650.00
|2024-11-14
|41
|68
|74,492
|100,000
|725,552.08
|976,000.00
|2024-11-15
|5
|124
|58,632
|118,632
|574,300.44
|1,164,135.82
|2024-11-18
|13
|130
|17,500
|155,500
|171,587.50
|1,530,586.50
|2024-11-19
|32
|147
|30,000
|182,000
|294,240.00
|1,793,610.00
|2024-11-20
|32
|41
|82,786
|43,544
|821,071.55
|432,087.11
|2024-11-21
|57
|88
|82,500
|73,492
|816,090.00
|729,114.13
|2024-11-22
|60
|118
|75,000
|133,250
|746,100.00
|1,324,771.50
|2024-11-25
|10
|18
|19,000
|19,000
|190,950.00
|191,140.00
|2024-11-26
|67
|51
|105,000
|105,000
|1,056,930.00
|1,058,820.00
|2024-11-27
|46
|44
|40,000
|39,000
|399,920.00
|391,053.00
|2024-11-28
|60
|33
|150,000
|126,000
|1,515,900.00
|1,273,986.00
|2024-11-29
|111
|78
|130,000
|150,000
|1,305,720.00
|1,510,500.00
|November-24
|1,192
|1,364
|1,897,092
|1,892,092
|18,873,056.56
|18,852,756.53
|2024-12-02
|40
|30
|55,000
|44,000
|549,560.00
|441,056.00
|2024-12-03
|100
|33
|113,165
|129,165
|1,095,437.20
|1,253,288.00
|2024-12-04
|176
|39
|300,900
|100,900
|2,843,505.00
|953,202.30
|2024-12-05
|0
|220
|0
|200,000
|0
|1,907,400.00
|2024-12-06
|83
|41
|140,000
|140,000
|1,361,640.00
|1,362,760.00
|2024-12-09
|51
|21
|55,000
|55,000
|536,085.00
|536,360.00
|2024-12-10
|80
|22
|90,005
|48,000
|873,858.55
|466,368.00
|2024-12-11
|188
|0
|217,995
|0
|2,090,354.06
|0
|2024-12-12
|74
|75
|120,000
|130,000
|1,147,440.00
|1,244,750.00
|2024-12-13
|46
|192
|50,000
|180,000
|478,200.00
|1,728,180.00
|2024-12-16
|59
|126
|61,000
|146,000
|583,709.00
|1,402,476.00
|2024-12-17
|61
|75
|60,000
|70,000
|573,780.00
|672,630.00
|2024-12-18
|48
|30
|160,000
|85,000
|1,524,000.00
|809,710.00
|2024-12-19
|21
|52
|55,000
|95,000
|519,200.00
|899,555.00
|2024-12-20
|16
|40
|25,000
|25,000
|235,400.00
|235,800.00
|2024-12-23
|25
|94
|40,000
|50,000
|378,160.00
|473,400.00
|2024-12-24
|9
|84
|24,000
|59,000
|228,240.00
|562,624.00
|2024-12-27
|60
|67
|70,000
|84,000
|668,290.00
|802,032.00
|2024-12-30
|26
|42
|32,500
|33,500
|312,195.00
|322,303.50
|2024-12-31
|34
|50
|40,000
|40,000
|384,320.00
|384,440.00
|December-24
|1,197
|1,333
|1,709,565
|1,714,565
|16,383,373.80
|16,458,334.80
|S2/2024
|6,123
|8,375
|11,123,066
|12,018,066
|112,476,576.52
|121,588,603.80
Attachment
