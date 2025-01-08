08.01.2025 16:57:26

Regulated information : Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract

Regulated information
Paris, 8 January 2025


Half-yearly report on the Orange liquidity contract


As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

  • 0 share
  • € 50,026,203  

Over the period from 2024-07-01 to 2024-12-31, a total of:

 Number of transactions executedVolume exchangedAmount in €
Buy side6,12311,123,066112,476,576.52
Sell side8,37512,018,066121,588,603.80

It is reminded that as of June 30, 2024 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 895,000 shares
  • € 40,771,311

In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2024, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.

DateNumber of transactions PurchaseNumber of transactions
Sale		Quantity of
securities
purchased		Quantity of
securities sold		Equity purchasedEquity sold
2024-07-01171137,55912,559355,683.73121,395.29
2024-07-02114012,50037,500117,337.50354,937.50
2024-07-03155236,77743,777350,815.80418,245.46
2024-07-04259233,000101,000318,252.00974,246.00
2024-07-053511454,636124,636531,881.461,213,456.10
2024-07-0810296150,000100,0001,469,550.00981,300.00
2024-07-09414258,00083,000566,544.00815,807.00
2024-07-1001480200,00001,995,600.00
2024-07-115935183,00088,0001,813,347.00874,896.00
2024-07-122813590,000160,000895,140.001,597,760.00
2024-07-1576163110,000160,0001,094,060.001,594,560.00
2024-07-1610459160,500135,5001,595,691.001,349,715.50
2024-07-170830125,00001,253,750.00
2024-07-184411050,000165,000504,500.001,667,820.00
2024-07-193595,000120,00050,350.001,221,000.00
2024-07-226559130,00080,0001,321,450.00816,960.00
2024-07-23365470,676120,676712,272.731,217,500.16
2024-07-242910940,000160,000404,000.001,636,320.00
2024-07-25169420,000110,000203,000.001,127,720.00
2024-07-26365970,00079,000713,090.00806,985.00
2024-07-29501157,02058,020584,455.00596,213.52
2024-07-30951595,00015,000972,325.00153,900.00
2024-07-31328870,000135,000716,100.001,384,020.00
July-24               919            1,728   1,533,668       2,413,668      15,289,845.22   24,174,107.53
2024-08-01414355,00070,000561,935.00717,080.00
2024-08-0224818,00718,007184,859.86185,472.10
2024-08-057137137,00057,0001,389,591.00581,400.00
2024-08-06464485,000115,000855,695.001,161,500.00
2024-08-07379572,000121,000726,336.001,227,424.00
2024-08-08414370,00071,000710,710.00723,064.00
2024-08-092721121,50021,5001,237,234.50219,192.50
2024-08-12161335,00015,000353,990.00152,220.00
2024-08-131414375,000169,000761,175.001,717,885.00
2024-08-146457,50032,50076,552.50331,857.50
2024-08-151915110,00021,0001,128,710.00215,502.00
2024-08-16502050,07442,574512,206.95436,000.33
2024-08-19083096,5000995,301.00
2024-08-202826130,00083,8661,326,390.00855,600.93
2024-08-2142188165,366211,5001,685,079.542,156,877.00
2024-08-222576100,00075,0001,018,400.00765,675.00
2024-08-234355,00031,00051,040.00317,254.00
2024-08-26241931,00030,000320,106.00310,050.00
2024-08-271767130,000131,0001,349,920.001,359,911.00
2024-08-28212126,00025,000270,296.00260,475.00
2024-08-29201464,00065,000666,688.00676,910.00
2024-08-303825111,000111,0001,143,855.001,143,966.00
August-24               611            1,081   1,598,447       1,613,447      16,330,770.35   16,510,617.37
2024-09-02474280,00080,000836,720.00836,880.00
2024-09-03322140,00040,000418,000.00418,840.00
2024-09-04723383,95483,954890,667.99890,919.85
2024-09-05393090,00090,000969,480.00969,210.00
2024-09-068479120,000119,0001,287,600.001,278,417.00
2024-09-099079152,899153,8991,640,912.071,653,644.76
2024-09-10394268,50068,500737,471.00738,087.50
2024-09-114487100,000100,0001,074,300.001,075,400.00
2024-09-125749100,000100,0001,075,500.001,076,700.00
2024-09-13573867,59567,595734,352.08734,690.06
2024-09-164840105,000105,0001,145,025.001,144,395.00
2024-09-176949115,000115,0001,248,670.001,248,555.00
2024-09-18423195,00095,0001,036,830.001,037,115.00
2024-09-1910076220,000160,0002,372,480.001,726,240.00
2024-09-206785135,000145,0001,463,400.001,571,655.00
2024-09-23496892,764142,7641,002,500.551,547,561.76
2024-09-249480183,441101,5001,972,907.961,092,038.50
2024-09-2510270179,750101,6911,913,618.501,085,754.81
2024-09-265078150,000100,0001,571,700.001,053,700.00
2024-09-27311885,05055,050887,411.70575,602.80
2024-09-3029350,0005,000514,950.0051,860.00
September-24            1,242            1,098   2,313,953       2,028,953      24,794,496.84   21,807,267.03


DateNumber of transactions PurchaseNumber of transactions
Sale		Quantity of
securities
purchased		Quantity of
securities sold		Equity purchasedEquity sold
2024-10-0131845,00080,000464,850.00826,400.00
2024-10-027410150,00050,0001,529,850.00509,250.00
2024-10-03548135,00030,0001,320,840.00293,700.00
2024-10-048796163,557118,5571,602,531.491,163,162.73
2024-10-07378559,609109,609589,413.791,085,129.10
2024-10-083835,00080,00050,400.00806,160.00
2024-10-096665,040110,00050,757.841,114,410.00
2024-10-10133322,46042,500227,811.78432,437.50
2024-10-11311065,00015,000653,250.00151,065.00
2024-10-14201470,00020,000704,060.00201,140.00
2024-10-15264852,50072,500528,097.50733,410.00
2024-10-161614930,000245,000306,090.002,505,125.00
2024-10-17029075,0000771,375.00
2024-10-18624682,500122,500839,107.501,246,682.50
2024-10-214469100,00099,0001,010,100.001,000,890.00
2024-10-223390105,000100,0001,055,040.001,005,100.00
2024-10-234084120,000126,0001,214,520.001,275,372.00
2024-10-2469107183,675173,6751,884,872.851,779,647.73
2024-10-2569244215,000225,0002,173,435.002,276,775.00
2024-10-28294376,00075,000765,016.00755,475.00
2024-10-29313230,00030,000301,680.00302,280.00
2024-10-30117303225,000226,0002,242,800.002,256,384.00
2024-10-3198104130,000130,0001,290,510.001,294,150.00
October-24               962            1,771   2,070,341       2,355,341      20,805,033.75   23,785,520.55
2024-11-01981181,67425,0001,832,000.62251,500.00
2024-11-043213962,500219,174631,250.002,215,629.97
2024-11-059213130,60580,0001,316,629.01805,840.00
2024-11-06777119,3955,0001,189,054.8150,300.00
2024-11-0769090,0000887,310.000
2024-11-082712982,500127,500814,935.001,261,357.50
2024-11-116312080,000175,000796,320.001,744,575.00
2024-11-121227155,00010,0001,521,790.0099,100.00
2024-11-13788130,5085,0001,265,405.5748,650.00
2024-11-14416874,492100,000725,552.08976,000.00
2024-11-15512458,632118,632574,300.441,164,135.82
2024-11-181313017,500155,500171,587.501,530,586.50
2024-11-193214730,000182,000294,240.001,793,610.00
2024-11-20324182,78643,544821,071.55432,087.11
2024-11-21578882,50073,492816,090.00729,114.13
2024-11-226011875,000133,250746,100.001,324,771.50
2024-11-25101819,00019,000190,950.00191,140.00
2024-11-266751105,000105,0001,056,930.001,058,820.00
2024-11-27464440,00039,000399,920.00391,053.00
2024-11-286033150,000126,0001,515,900.001,273,986.00
2024-11-2911178130,000150,0001,305,720.001,510,500.00
November-24            1,192            1,364   1,897,092       1,892,092      18,873,056.56   18,852,756.53
2024-12-02403055,00044,000549,560.00441,056.00
2024-12-0310033113,165129,1651,095,437.201,253,288.00
2024-12-0417639300,900100,9002,843,505.00953,202.30
2024-12-0502200200,00001,907,400.00
2024-12-068341140,000140,0001,361,640.001,362,760.00
2024-12-09512155,00055,000536,085.00536,360.00
2024-12-10802290,00548,000873,858.55466,368.00
2024-12-111880217,99502,090,354.060
2024-12-127475120,000130,0001,147,440.001,244,750.00
2024-12-134619250,000180,000478,200.001,728,180.00
2024-12-165912661,000146,000583,709.001,402,476.00
2024-12-17617560,00070,000573,780.00672,630.00
2024-12-184830160,00085,0001,524,000.00809,710.00
2024-12-19215255,00095,000519,200.00899,555.00
2024-12-20164025,00025,000235,400.00235,800.00
2024-12-23259440,00050,000378,160.00473,400.00
2024-12-2498424,00059,000228,240.00562,624.00
2024-12-27606770,00084,000668,290.00802,032.00
2024-12-30264232,50033,500312,195.00322,303.50
2024-12-31345040,00040,000384,320.00384,440.00
December-24            1,197            1,333   1,709,565       1,714,565      16,383,373.80   16,458,334.80
S2/2024            6,123            8,375 11,123,066     12,018,066   112,476,576.52 121,588,603.80

