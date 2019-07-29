Regulator Marine goes standard with Garmin® marine electronics

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that Regulator Marine has selected Garmin to be its premier electronics supplier to outfit its full line of offshore sportfishing center console boats beginning model year 2020. Garmin electronics will be standard equipment on all Regulator boats ranging from 23 to 41 feet, including the new Regulator 26XO center console crossover, the company announced at its annual dealer meeting, July 23-25.

"It’s truly an honor to know that every new Regulator boat leaving the factory will include Garmin electronics,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Garmin and Regulator share a passion for designing and engineering products without compromise, and we’re confident that having our award-winning electronics onboard will meet and exceed the needs of the Regulator customer.”

"We are honored to offer our customers what we believe are the finest electronics available today. Every new 2020 model year Regulator will come standard with a Garmin electronics package. From quality to innovation, our customers want it all and we know from our years of experience working together, that Garmin is the perfect fit,” said Joan Maxwell, Regulator Marine president and co-founder.

Regulator will be factory-installing the award-winning GPSMAP® 8600 chartplotter series, offering display sizes ranging from 12 to 17 inches, with models 28-feet and over offering dual 16- or 17-inch displays. Built for mariners who demand high performance, ease-of-use and feature integration, the GPSMAP 8600 series offers premium features like built-in sonar, preloaded BlueChart® g3 cartography with Navionics data, IPS touchscreen displays, full network capabilities and more. Each boat will also come standard with a Garmin VHF marine radio. Other electronics selected by Regulator include the GMR™ xHD2 open array radar series and the award-winning Reactor™ 40 Hydraulic Autopilot with SmartPump, Garmin’s most responsive autopilot system with AHRS technology. Several fishing and convenience upgrade packages are also available to ensure customers can choose additional electronics to fit their needs.

Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the third consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics—a premier supplier of navigation charts, and EmpirBus™. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com/marine.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

