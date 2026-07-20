Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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20.07.2026 12:52:00
Regulators Are Coming for Crypto's Wild West. Here's Why That's Bullish for XRP.
Federal crypto rulemaking is moving fast, and there's still a lot in the pipeline. The Genius Act, signed last July, created the federal rulebook for stablecoins. Then, this March, regulators issued a new guidance that sorted the world of digital assets into five distinct buckets, largely clarifying that most established tokens are not securities.Next up might be the Clarity Act, which is in Congress right now, set to create a framework for the cryptocurrency sector's market structure. There's also another package of regulations being deliberated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).The result of these new policies could be to finally put an end to the crypto industry's reputation as a financial Wild West. If that happens, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) may be the asset that's the most obviously engineered to benefit from that incoming regulatory environment. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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