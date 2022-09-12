Regulus Reports Positive Topline Safety, PK Data From Phase 1 SAD Trial Of RGLS8429

(RTTNews) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) reported positive topline safety and PK data from the company's phase 1 Single-Ascending Dose clinical trial of RGLS8429. The phase 1 SAD study showed that RGLS8429 has a favorable safety and PK profile. The company said preliminary results suggest plasma exposure is dose proportional across the four doses tested and compare favorably to the PK data from the first-generation compound, RGLS4326.

Also, the company announced the initiation of phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose clinical trial of RGLS8429. The MAD study is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. The company expects topline data from the first cohort of patients in the first half of 2023.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics are up 24% in pre-market trade on Monday.

