REI Co-op expands leadership team with first senior vice president, chief supply chain officer and new vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary

Sylvia Wilks joins co-op May 23; Minnie Alexander starts May 31

SEATTLE , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announced today two additions to its senior leadership team. Sylvia Wilks joins REI on May 23 as the company's first senior vice president, chief supply chain officer. Minnie Alexander begins her role as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary on May 31.

"Sylvia and Minnie join our team from customer-centric organizations that are deeply focused on creating best-in-class experiences. Their talent will help REI deliver on our promise to inspire and enable a life outside for everyone by serving our members, employees and broader outdoor community," says Eric Artz, REI Co-op president and CEO. "As we grow to a 50-million-member community by 2030, their leadership of our supply chain and legal functions will be instrumental."

Chief Supply Chain Officer

In this newly created role at the co-op, Wilks will be responsible for the strategic leadership of REI's continually evolving end-to-end global value chain. She will partner with leaders across the co-op to develop the supply chain network of the future, to best serve our members and support the co-op's growth.

"As an REI member since 2006, my passion for preserving nature, delivering value to organizations and building effective teams led me to the co-op. REI is known for an amazing culture and I'm excited to join REI leading supply chain operations, demand planning and vendor services teams to further the mission to connect more people to nature," says Wilks.

With more than 25 years in the retail, food and beverage, and consumer product industries, Wilks joins REI from TireHub, an award-winning wholesale distributor and startup. Her supply chain and direct procurement leadership also includes prior roles at Kimberly-Clark and Starbucks Corporation.

Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Minnie Alexander will have oversight of the management, development and operations of REI's legal division and serve as the corporate secretary. She will lead and help implement REI's strategies by integrating legal considerations into the company framework, plans and execution. Alexander will also provide perspective and ensure compliance with REI's cooperative business model in the interests of its members, and to the benefit of the outdoor industry. In her role as corporate secretary, she will also serve as a key advisor to the REI Board of Directors.

"I have been a member of the REI community for more than 20 years. I am excited to help bring to life REI's vision of enabling more people to enjoy time outside because I believe in the restorative power of nature. As a lawyer, being the general counsel for a company like REI is a great opportunity to put my legal skills to work for a company that I love," shares Alexander.

She joins REI from The Walt Disney Company where she served as assistant general counsel. Prior affiliations include Campbell Soup Company and the law firm, Dorsey & Whitney.

Alexander succeeds Wilma Wallace, who was promoted to senior vice president, chief diversity & social impact officer and chief legal officer in fall 2021.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 174 locations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rei-co-op-expands-leadership-team-with-first-senior-vice-president-chief-supply-chain-officer-and-new-vice-president-general-counsel-and-corporate-secretary-301547603.html

SOURCE REI Co-op