REI Co-op releases Trailmade collection designed to welcome new hikers and backpackers

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op introduces its new Trailmade collection, aimed to accommodate more people's needs for hiking and backpacking. This collection provides customers affordable gear and apparel options, including gender-free sleeping bags, backpacks, trekking poles, hiking apparel and jackets, and more inclusive sizing options across the line.

"Trailmade is all about alleviating the feeling of having to fit into a limited mold," says Amy Marks, REI Co-op product designer. "We've created a line that's intended to fit more bodies and lifestyles, and help people feel more comfortable outside, without compromising durability and performance."

The Trailmade collection was designed from the ground-up and guided by insights from members of REI's inclusion advisory panel of BIPOC, LGBTQ+, body positive and adaptive communities in collaboration with Unlikely Hikers, Latino Outdoors, 52 Hike Challenge and Fresh Tracks at the Aspen Institute. The panel added feedback to inspire designs that were familiar, approachable to more people, and reduced common feelings of intimidation that frequently come with getting started outside.

"For too long, we've had to make outdoor gear work for us that wasn't made with our unique access needs—be they fit, function or financial—in mind," said Jenny Bruso, founder of Unlikely Hikers. "The Trailmade collection is more than an invitation to the table. It's an invitation to getting our best lives outside."

The Trailmade collection is available exclusively for REI members in REI stores and on REI.com through May 1, when sales open to the broader public. Designed to best suit the needs and lifestyles of the ever-evolving outdoor enthusiasts. Highlights include:

REI Co-op Trailmade 20 Sleeping Bag: This year the co-op introduces an affordable, gender-free sleeping bag in a variety of sizes for under $100 . This synthetic, 20-degree, mummy-style sleeping bag provides warmth and comfort, even under damp conditions, designed for all body shapes. The bag is available in six sizes including short, short wide, regular, regular wide, long, and long wide sizing. $99.95 .

. This synthetic, 20-degree, mummy-style sleeping bag provides warmth and comfort, even under damp conditions, designed for all body shapes. The bag is available in six sizes including short, short wide, regular, regular wide, long, and long wide sizing. . REI Co-op Trailmade 60-Liter Pack: This pack's adjustable torso design makes it easy for people of different sizes to enjoy or share with a regular fit range of XS to 4X for women, S to 4X for men. $149 .

. REI Co-op Trailmade 2 Tent with Footprint: This two-door, two vestibule tent is designed with a dome-shaped, two-pole configuration and color coding for an easy set-up. $179 .

. REI Co-op Trailmade Apparel: Includes a variety of tops from fleece layers to rainproof shells, and bottoms from hiking shorts to hiking pants, all available in tall options for men as well as a range of men's S-XXXL and women's XS-3X. Pricing varies.

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

