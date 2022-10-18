REI Co-op to open in Huntington, New York in summer 2023

New store will be the fourth location in New York and seventh in the Tri-State region

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --– Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, New York in summer 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snowsports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.

"We've long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores," said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. "As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside."

Store Facts

Address: Huntington Shopping Center; 350 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington, NY 11746. The location is a former outdoor store.

11746. The location is a former outdoor store. Store Size: Approximately 21,100 square feet

Special Features: Full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop, buy online-pick up in store, and curbside pickup

and ski and snowboard shop, buy online-pick up in store, and REI Co-op Membership: More than 847,000 members in the DMA and more than 665,000 members in New York State

REI Stores in Tri-State: Carle Place, New York (15 miles away, opened 2011); SoHo in Manhattan, New York (36 miles away, opened 2011); Paramus, New Jersey (43 miles away, opened 2011), Norwalk, Connecticut (60 miles away, opened 2010); East Hanover, New Jersey (70 miles away, opened 2009); and Milford, Connecticut (62 miles away, opened 2016)

"REI is a terrific addition to our evolving line-up at Huntington Shopping Center and brings us closer to our vision of providing a dynamic mix of essential resources to the community as part of our center-wide redevelopment," said Chris Fleming, vice president at Federal Realty. "Their brand and customer appeal aligns well with the tenants we'll continue to unveil."

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to shop and tap into the company's resources in support of an active lifestyle. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more. In addition to discounts at the co-op's bike and ski shop, REI co-op members receive free flat-tire repair (labor only) and free machine wax for their skis or boards.

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the nation to steward and maintain local trails and public lands to connect more people to the outdoors. Last year, the co-op invested $7.1 million in more than 450+ nonprofits across the country. Over the last five years, the co-op has invested more than $745,000 in New York-based land agencies and nonprofit partners. Tri-State recipients include Catskill Center, Natural Areas Conservancy, Prospect Park Alliance, The Brown Bike Girl, and Transportation Alternatives.

The co-op launched the REI Cooperative Action Fund last year, a community-supported public charity designed to harness the collective power of the co-op's members and employees to build a more just, equitable and inclusive outdoor culture. Tri-state nonprofits receiving funding in the initial year are Black Girls RUN! Foundation chapters, including Long Island; Fresh Tracks at Aspen Institute in Brooklyn; and Latino Outdoors in New York City.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Huntington. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a general timeline for hiring is here . Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions are posted. New employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid "Co-op Way Days" each year that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to encourage all employees to #OptOutside.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 178 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

