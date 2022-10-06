|
Reich Brothers adds another 1,550,000 sq ft to its national portfolio with the purchase of 1800 Crawford Rd, Opelika AL, a multi-tenant former Michelin facility within the I-85 corridor and one of...
The rail served multi tenant campus will undergo further upgrades with additional acreage made turnkey for outdoor trailer parking and container storage.
NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce its latest industrial acquisition in Opelika-Auburn, growing its footprint to over 2,000,000 square feet throughout the state of Alabama. The rail served facility has been utilized over the years for warehousing and light manufacturing, and is well located given its immediate proximity to I-85, Auburn University and servicing both the Kia and Hyundai US automotive hubs. The 1,550,000 square foot facility is the largest multi-tenant distribution facility in the Auburn-Opelika market with 96 docks positions, over ten demised suites and standalone buildings ranging between 50,000 sq ft to 400,000 sq ft.
"Reich Brothers is incredibly excited with our latest acquisition in the state of Alabama. Opelika is one of the fastest growing metros in the country. Its business friendly climate and central location have continued to serve its standing as a growing economic engine and a top manufacturing and distribution hub in the greater southeast. Reich Brothers is aggressively expanding its footprint throughout the region and remains committed to delivering critical and institutional quality product to the market and its tenant base." said Michael Reich, Managing Director of Acquisitions and Operations at Reich Brothers.
Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with 22,000,000 sq ft under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses.
