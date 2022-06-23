Reich Brothers continues its expansion in Baltimore County with the purchase of 6201 Seaforth St. Baltimore, MD a 90,000 SF first mile facility on 8.1 acres adjacent to the Port of Baltimore

The rail served facility will be upgraded for modernized warehousing and light manufacturing with additional acreage made turnkey for outdoor trailer parking and container storage.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce its latest industrial acquisition by the port of Baltimore. The rail served facility has been utilized over the years for warehousing as well as port specific 3PL services, and is well located given its immediate proximity to the Seagirt Marine Terminal with easy access to both the I-95, I-69 beltway and BIW airport. The 90,000 square foot facility will be one of, if not the only available Baltimore port centric property of its size that offers up to 3 acres of contiguous outdoor storage with rail access.

Reich Brothers continues its industrial warehouse expansion in Baltimore with the purchase of 6201 Seaforth Street.

Reich Brothers plans to make significant capital investments renovating the property with new and improved infrastructure and cosmetics including upgraded sprinkler systems, rail ties, up to 32 Dock and Drive in packages, LED lighting, new roof system, office buildout and much more. The modernized property will be available for lease with renovations completed by January 1, 2023.

"We are beyond excited with our latest acquisition and expansion in Baltimore County. Reich Brothers remains committed to its focus on critical infrastructure across the United States. The port of Baltimore and specifically the Seagirt and Dundalk Marine Terminals have been key growth engines to the region and play an ever more critical role in the efficiency of the global supply chain. Reich Brothers will bring the necessary investment to bring another modern, efficient warehouse to the area and look forward to being a part of the port of Baltimore's growth and continued renaissance", said Michael Reich, Director of Acquisitions and Operations at Reich Brothers.

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with 20,000,000 sq ft under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses.

www.reichbros.com



mreich@reichbrothers.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reich-brothers-continues-its-expansion-in-baltimore-county-with-the-purchase-of-6201-seaforth-st-baltimore-md-a-90-000-sf-first-mile-facility-on-8-1-acres-adjacent-to-the-port-of-baltimore-301573908.html

SOURCE Reich Brothers Holdings, LLC