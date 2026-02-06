Rare Holdings Aktie
Reimagining magnet materials: How AML is challenging the rare earth status quo
For decades, permanent magnets have been one of the least questioned links in the electrification supply chain. Motor makers bought block magnets, designed around them, and accepted a system dominated by sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) alloys — and by China. This complacency is being called into question increasingly as technology startups push the boundaries of possibility. Florida-based Advanced Magnet Lab (AML) is among a small but growing group of companies arguing that the permanent magnet industry has been constrained not only by geopolitics but also manufacturing orthodoxy. From particle accelerators to permanent magnets Rather than competing head-on with Chinese mega scale producers, the company is taking a different path: redesigning the materials in permanent magnets, which are crucial for decarbonization, powering motors in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and industrial automation. The company began in high-energy physics, developing superconducting and magnet technologies for particle accelerators. In 2008, it pivoted toward superconductivity for power generation and transmission, before encountering a familiar problem: the market was slow to materialize. By the mid-2010s, the company identified a new opportunity — permanent magnets — but approached it from an unconventional angle. Drawing on experience producing superconducting wire, Magnet Lab developed a magnet manufacturing process that looks less like traditional press-and-sinter techniques and more like continuous wire production. “We came up with a concept for producing permanent magnets in a process very similar to how you produce superconducting wire,” CEO Wade Senti told MINING.com in a December interview. Escaping the NdFeB bottleneck Traditional sintered magnet production is capital-intensive, IP-constrained, and highly sensitive to raw material costs, which can account for 60–70% of total magnet pricing, Senti noted. Historically, this left little room for alternative materials or new entrants. When Magnet Lab filed its core patents around 2015–2016, the environment was very different from today. The trade war, supply-chain shocks, and reshoring incentives that now dominate policy discussions did not yet exist. “At that time, it would have been very difficult to get industry to adopt US-made magnets outside China because of price,” Senti said. “So the question was: how do we reduce steps, try different materials, and still create a viable market?” The team then turned its attention to material flexibility. Rather than anchoring its business exclusively to NdFeB, Magnet Lab has been developing magnets based on samarium nitride, manganese-bismuth, and select NdFeB compositions tailored to specific applications. Many of these materials are poorly suited to conventional sintering but perform well in Magnet Lab’s process, Senti said. Focused scale, not megaton ambitions Unlike some Western magnet hopefuls chasing 10,000-tonne-per-year ambitions, Magnet Lab is deliberately targeting smaller, higher-value markets. “This isn’t a 10,000 metric ton per year problem,” Senti said. “This is a 100 metric ton per year problem.” The company is currently operating at pilot scale, with plans to ramp production selectively. Samarium nitride magnets are scaling fastest, and manganese-bismuth magnets are entering qualification with motor OEMs, and NdFeB production is expanding to several days per week, primarily for defense and specialty applications. Design freedom While Magnet Lab’s magnets can be used in EV motors, the company sees its biggest near-term opportunity in industrial motors and generators — a massive but often overlooked segment of electrification. Motor designers, the company says, have been constrained by decades of reliance on block magnets. Alternative geometries and materials could enable faster development cycles, new motor architectures, and greater resilience against supply shocks. “There’s a growing open-mindedness in the motor market,” Senti said. “People are starting to realize they’ve been limited by how magnets are made and supplied.” Supply chains still run through China — for now Despite its US manufacturing focus, Magnet Lab is candid about supply chain realities. Raw materials are sourced from a mix of US and Japanese suppliers, and China remains difficult to fully avoid. “People like to talk about getting out of China, but is it fully doable? Probably not in this lifetime,” Senti said, noting that even miners often lose visibility once concentrates leave their sites . What is changing, he said, is customer behavior. OEMs increasingly demand traceability across the entire supply chain and are willing to pay premiums — sometimes $10–$20 per kilogram — for diversified sourcing and reduced geopolitical exposure. The overlooked bottleneck: equipment Another observation from Magnet Lab’s vantage point is the scarcity of magnet-making equipment. Lead times of 14 to 20 months are becoming common, even as dozens of magnet projects race to scale. That has raised uncomfortable questions for equipment suppliers themselves: is the current demand surge a short-term cycle or a structural shift? “By the time some of this equipment arrives, the market may already have changed,” Senti pointed out Magnet Lab expects early 2026 to mark a more visible commercial phase, including strategic supplier announcements and increased engagement with OEMs. For an industry long treated as a commodity footnote, permanent magnets are finally receiving sustained attention — and companies like Magnet Lab are betting that rethinking how magnets are made could matter as much as where they’re made. This week, the US Vice president announced it will collaborate with the European Union, Japan and Mexico on critical minerals strategies as part of its efforts to weaken China’s dominance in the market for materials used in defense and high-tech industries. “From the industry perspective, it’s critical to see the United States take decisive steps to shore up our supply of all kinds of minerals and rare earths, Senti said in a emailed statement on Thursday. “But looking ahead, what is even more critical will be putting these minerals to use in permanent magnets that power the technologies of the future—from EVs to humanoid robots. Innovative permanent magnet technology can perform with a large variety of different critical minerals—not just neodymium—giving America more optionality and tools in supply chain security.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
