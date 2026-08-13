REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA

At the annual general meeting of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) held earlier today in Luxembourg, a total of 137 098 182 ordinary shares (69.97%) out of a total of 195 941 286 ordinary shares issued and all the 1 000 management shares were present or represented by proxy.

The total votes cast represent 76.47% of the total voting rights at the record date (30 July 2026) of 179 290 891, being total shares in issue less treasury shares, voting rights attached to which are suspended.

The shareholders approved all of the matters tabled at the annual general meeting. Specifically, the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the accounting year ended 31 March 2026 were approved and the General Partner and all members of the Board of Overseers who have been in office during the period were granted discharge of liability for the performance of their duties.

A cash dividend of EUR 0.435 per share was approved and will be payable on 2 September 2026. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

The shareholders also re-elected Mr John Li, Mr Yves Prussen, Mr Stuart Robertson and Mr Stuart Rowlands to serve as members of the Board of Overseers for the year ending at the next annual general meeting. A remuneration of EUR 70 000 per annum for each of the members of the Board of Overseers was approved, such fees to be split equally between the Company and Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S.

The shareholders further authorised the Company to acquire ordinary shares, directly or indirectly (through subsidiaries or otherwise, such as through an intermediary or agent) for a period up to the date of the next annual general meeting, subject to such period being no longer than 13 months from the date of this authorisation; such authorisation was granted for the acquisition of up to 20% of the Company’s issued ordinary share capital at the date of authorisation, for valuable consideration, by all means, on any one or combination of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam or the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, at a price no more than an amount equal to 110% of the reference price of the ordinary shares on the relevant exchange and not less than one euro cent; the reference price being the weighted average price for the market value for such ordinary shares for the five days of trading immediately prior to the acquisition of such shares. The General Partner will at all times retain full discretion with regards to the acquisition of such shares of the Company.

At the subsequent extraordinary general meeting of the Company, a total of 136 456 028 ordinary shares (69.64%) out of a total of 195 941 286 ordinary shares issued and all the 1 000 management shares were present or represented by proxy.

The total votes cast represent 76.11% of the total voting rights at the record date (30 July 2026) of 179 290 891, being total shares in issue less treasury shares, voting rights attached to which are suspended.

The shareholders approved the proposed matter tabled at the extraordinary general meeting relating to amendment to article 20 of the articles of association of the Company. The Article 20 of the articles of association of the Company will read as follows:

“Art. 20. Procedure. The annual meeting of shareholders shall be held within six (6) months of the end of each accounting year at the registered office of the Company or at such other place in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as may be specified in the convening notice of such meeting. The annual general meeting may be held abroad if, in the absolute and final judgment of the Manager, exceptional circumstances so require.

Other meetings of shareholders may be held at such places and times as may be specified in the respective notices of meeting.

When organising a general meeting, the board of directors of the Manager may in its sole discretion decide to set up arrangements allowing shareholders to participate by electronic means in a general meeting by way inter alia of the following forms of participation: (i) real time transmission of the general meeting; (ii) real time two-way communication enabling shareholders to attend the general meeting from a remote location; or (iii) a mechanism for casting votes, whether before or during the general meeting, without the need to appoint a proxyholder physically present at the meeting.

If decided by the board of directors of the Manager to allow full participation in the general meeting by the foregoing means, any shareholder who participates in a general meeting of the Company by the foregoing means shall be deemed to be present, shall be counted when determining a quorum and shall be entitled to vote on all agenda items of the general meeting.

The board of directors of the Manager may adopt any regulations and rules concerning the participation of shareholders at general meetings in accordance with Luxembourg law, including with respect to ensuring the identification of shareholders and proxyholders and the safety of electronic communications.

If all the shareholders are present or represented at the general meeting of the shareholders and if they state that they have been informed of the agenda of the meeting, the meeting may be held without prior notice.

All shareholders are invited to attend and speak at all general meetings of shareholders. A shareholder may act at any general meeting of shareholders by appointing another person, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy, in writing, by electronic message or by telefax or any other means of transmission approved by the Manager capable of evidencing such proxy. Such proxy shall be deemed valid, provided that it is not revoked, for any reconvened shareholders’ meeting. The general meetings of the shareholders shall be presided over by the Manager or by a person designated by the Manager or, if convened by the Board of Overseers, by a person designated by the Board of Overseers. The chairman of the general meeting of shareholders shall appoint a secretary. The general meeting of shareholders may elect a scrutineer.

Except as otherwise required by law or as otherwise provided herein, resolutions at the meeting of shareholders duly convened will be passed by an absolute majority of those present and voting.”

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

For and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.