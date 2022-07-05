Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022 07:30:59

Reinet Annual Report 2022 available on reinet.com

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Annual Report 2022 available on reinet.com

05-Jul-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company), is pleased to announce that the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.

Copies of the annual report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com.

The annual report reflects the information which was released in the Companys annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022, which was issued on 31 May 2022.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Funds subsidiaries are referred to as Reinet.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1390515

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1390515  05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Reinet Investments SCAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Reinet Investments SCAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Reinet Investments SCA 16,90 0,00% Reinet Investments SCA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse von der Wall Street: ATX vorbörslich gefragt -- DAX dürfte erneuten Erholungsversuch starten -- Anleger in Asien unentschlossen
Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist mit einem festeren Start zu rechnen. Die größten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen