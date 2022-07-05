Reinet Annual Report 2022 available on reinet.com

|
Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company), is pleased to announce that the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.
Copies of the annual report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com.
The annual report reflects the information which was released in the Companys annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022, which was issued on 31 May 2022.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Funds subsidiaries are referred to as Reinet.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
