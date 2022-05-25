|
25.05.2022 07:30:30
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
|
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022, the fifth programme to date, was completed on 23 May 2022. Since the commencement of the programme on 28 March 2022, a total of 2 500 000 shares have been repurchased for a total consideration of ZAR 810.2 million (EUR 49.2 million), plus transaction costs; 2 500 000 being the aggregate maximum number of shares approved for the programme. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.
Final transaction update:
Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 3 000 ordinary shares on 23 May 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 318.56 per share (highest price: ZAR 320.18 per share; lowest price: ZAR 318.02 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 0.96 million (EUR 0.06 million), plus transaction costs.
Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.
Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of ad hoc announcement
1360605 25-May-2022 CET/CEST
