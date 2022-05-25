REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022, the fifth programme to date, was completed on 23 May 2022. Since the commencement of the programme on 28 March 2022, a total of 2 500 000 shares have been repurchased for a total consideration of ZAR 810.2 million (EUR 49.2 million), plus transaction costs; 2 500 000 being the aggregate maximum number of shares approved for the programme. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

Final transaction update:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 3 000 ordinary shares on 23 May 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 318.56 per share (highest price: ZAR 320.18 per share; lowest price: ZAR 318.02 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 0.96 million (EUR 0.06 million), plus transaction costs.

