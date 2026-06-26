Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
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26.06.2026 07:30:15
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES REVISED DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The board of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”), today confirms that the date for the Annual General Meeting of the Company is to be Thursday, 13 August 2026, in Luxembourg.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (‘the Fund’), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and the Fund together with the Fund’s subsidiaries are referred to as ‘Reinet’.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2354430
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2354430 26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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26.06.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES REVISED DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (EQS Group)
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06.03.26
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|Reinet Investments SCA
|24,60
|-2,38%
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