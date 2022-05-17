REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME UPDATE 17 MAY 2022

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 418 823 ordinary shares in the period 9 May 2022 to 13 May 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 317.30 per share (highest price: ZAR 330.17 per share; lowest price: ZAR 305.17 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 132.9 million ( 7.9 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 116 541 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 687.0 million ( 41.9 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html