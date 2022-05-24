REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME UPDATE 24 MAY 2022

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 380 459 ordinary shares in the period 16 May 2022 to 20 May 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 321.53 per share (highest price: ZAR 329.26 per share; lowest price: ZAR 312.71 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 122.3 million ( 7.3 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 497 000 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 809.3 million ( 49.2 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html