REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 26 APRIL 2022

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 332 955 ordinary shares in the period 19 April 2022 to 22 April 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 328.47 per share (highest price: ZAR 339.84 per share; lowest price: ZAR 318.25 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 109.4 million ( 6.7 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 168 122 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 389.11 million ( 24.2 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html