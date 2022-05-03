|
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 3 MAY 2022
Reinet Investments SCA
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 244 325 ordinary shares in the period 25 April 2022 to 29 April 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 309.24 per share (highest price: ZAR 321.67 per share; lowest price: ZAR 299.80 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 75.6 million ( 4.5 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022.
The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 412 447 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 464.7 million ( 28.7 million), plus transaction costs.
Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
