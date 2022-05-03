REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 3 MAY 2022

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 244 325 ordinary shares in the period 25 April 2022 to 29 April 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 309.24 per share (highest price: ZAR 321.67 per share; lowest price: ZAR 299.80 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 75.6 million ( 4.5 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 412 447 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 464.7 million ( 28.7 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html