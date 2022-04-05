05.04.2022 07:30:28

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 5 APRIL 2022

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 201 756 ordinary shares in the period 28 March 2022 to 1 April 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 327.45 per share (highest price: ZAR 335.19; lowest price: ZAR 319.16) for a total consideration of some ZAR 66.06 million ( 4.1 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022.

 

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 201 756 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 66.06 million ( 4.1 million), plus transaction costs.

 

 

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

 

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of ad hoc announcement

