REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 8 September 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 561 728 ordinary shares in the period 31 August 2026 to 4 September 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 435.50 per share (highest price: ZAR 439.53; lowest price: ZAR 430.16) for a total consideration of some ZAR 244.6 million (€ 13.1 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 708 305 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 748.0 million (€ 40.0 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.



Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html