SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
13.02.2026 00:05:46
Reinhart Partners Doubles Down on Skyward Stock With $38.6 Million Buy, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 10, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. reported buying 803,217 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD), an estimated $38.60 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.Skyward Specialty Insurance Group provides tailored commercial insurance solutions for U.S. businesses with complex risk needs.According to an SEC filing dated February 10, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. bought 803,217 additional shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. The estimated transaction value was $38.60 million based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. At quarter-end, the position’s value increased by $46.78 million, a figure that reflects both trading and price appreciation effects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
