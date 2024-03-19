Reintroducing Global Blue to Retailers and Shoppers Worldwide

Taking shopping further through the power of experience

Over 40 years ago, Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping, changing the retail landscape and empowering international shoppers worldwide. Since then, its journey has evolved, now encompassing three families of solutions: Tax Free Shopping, Payments, and Post-Purchase Solutions.

Within these industries, Global Blue consistently leverages its integrated software and data to bring value at every step of the journey and take shopping further. Driven by this commitment, Global Blue teams create engaging experiences that foster connections between consumers and brands while simplifying processes, to ensure every customer journey is seamless and intuitive. Through these efforts, Global Blue enables its clients to seize business opportunities, enhance customer loyalty, boost sales, and optimize operations and costs.

"At Global Blue, we firmly believe that improving the shopping journey drives performance. This renewed focus on experience and performance is not just a slogan; it's a guiding principle that permeates through the company. Our rebranding and repositioning announced today is a major step for the company, as it enables us to better reflect these commitments”, Jacques Stern, Global Blue President and CEO.

As Global Blue considered all the ways to reintroduce itself to the wider world, it sought a defining signature that embodies its values and vision. ‘Enjoy the Journey’ is the mantra of its commitment to enhance the shopping experience.

Guiding clients and partners

This rebranding continues to propel Global Blue partners and clients to the next level of customer experience, without compromising on the quality of service throughout this transition and beyond.

During this repositioning, Global Blue is focused on seamlessly facilitating the shopper's journey across all touchpoints. From the Global Blue app to our Mobile Customer Care, every digital interaction will remain seamless. Additionally, physical locations, including Global Blue VIP Lounges and the Refund point network, will be completely rebranded by summer.

