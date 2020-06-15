REIProperties Columbus Expands Support of Columbus Dream Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focused on the pressing needs of the community and the clients they serve, REIProperties Columbus recently partnered with Columbus Dream Center to purchase and distribute food to low income individuals and families who are struggling as a result of COVID-19. Through its partnership with the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, the Columbus Dream Center used REIProperties donation to provide more than 6,200 meals to those in need in the Columbus area. Established in 2015, The Columbus Dream Team is a volunteer-driven, Columbus based organization dedicated to providing hope to low income, homeless and under-served individuals and families in the Columbus, Ohio area.

"At REIProperties, we want to make a difference, "explained Jeff Ihlenfeld, REIProperties Founder. "The COVID-19 crisis has disproportionately impacted minority communities. Jobs have been lost and as a result, people are hungry. We believe it's our responsibility to help where we can."

Founded in 2005 by Jeff Ihlenfeld, REIProperties Columbus has established a broad portfolio of single-family properties, and works closely with local and national organizations to help secure homes that are safe and affordable for both individuals and families.

Last month, REIProperties Columbus launched its new website, REIProertiesColumbus.com. The site answers questions about how to apply for and obtain Section 8 status, and points visitors to resources that can help identify the documents and form needed. In addition, the site contains a resource section that offers the latest information on COVID-19 and links to various material that can help explain and provide insight into the current state of the affordable housing market.

About REIProperties Columbus

Founded by Jeff Ihlenfield in 2005, REIProperties Columbus is committed to providing housing for low income individuals and families. The company specialize in Section 8 housing, providing single-family properties that are safe, modern and comfortable. REIProperties Columbus is affiliated with both local and national organizations to help navigate the requirements for Section 8 housing and stands ready with housing options for those who qualify for assistance. For more information visit http://www.reipropertiescolumbus.com.

SOURCE REIProperties Columbus