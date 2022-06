REITs Could Be a Lifeline During a Recession. Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The idea of a recession is unsettling to many people, including investors who have been through periods of economic decline before. During a recession, a lot of things can happen. Unemployment levels can increase, stock values can drop, and home prices can sink (though based on the current state of the housing market, we're unlikely to see the latter anytime soon).Meanwhile, many experts are sounding warnings about an impending recession. Inflation fears, rising interest rates, and tensions abroad are just some of the factors contributing to general economic uncertainty.This isn't to say that the U.S. economy is about to tank overnight. But could a recession hit later this year or early next? It's possible.Continue reading