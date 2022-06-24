REITs or Rentals: Why I'll Choose REITs Every Single Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in real estate is a great way to branch out in your portfolio and enjoy a steady income stream. And there are different routes you can take as a real estate investor.Some people enjoy owning rental properties, and for good reason. With a rental, you can benefit from ongoing monthly payments and hang onto a property that could gain value nicely through the years.But my approach to real estate investing centers on owning REITs, or real estate investment trusts. There's definitely money to be made with rental properties, but I've yet to dabble in them, whereas I own a number of REITs I'm quite happy with. Here's why REITs are, of the two, the best option for me.Continue reading