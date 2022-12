Rejoice! The CPI Rose Just 0.1% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Macroeconomically, it's a most wonderful time. For the fifth month in a row, the rate of inflation has slowed, and just in time for Christmas.The consumer price index rose just 0.1% from the previous month, an increase of 7.1% from a year ago, well below Wall Street's estimates. Investors took the data as a sign that those elves at the Federal Reserve have finally grasped the monetary policy reindeer by the antlers, which would be a gift to the market and consumers desperate for interest rate relief.Continue reading