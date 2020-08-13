Relatient Powers the Virtual Waiting Room with Contactless Patient Engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relatient, Inc., a leading SaaS-based, patient engagement company and #1 KLAS Category Leader for "Patient Outreach" in 2020, announced the ability to use its platform to offer a virtual waiting room to fulfill the need for contactless and remote patient arrivals. Relatient solves the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic with the new workflows needed including digital messaging, forms, insurance update, check-in, and remote activities to increase patient and staff safety. To reopen medical offices and enable patient access, providers are turning to digital-first technology.

Virtual waiting rooms reduce the risk of transmissions and infections and ultimately lead to improved patient access and remote care using the latest in technology. Relatient's solutions are foundational and support a digital patient experience designed to drive better outcomes and help maintain financial stability for the practice, clinic, hospital, or health system.

Digital and mobile-first pre-registration and check-in eliminates the need for kiosks or tablets used in traditional waiting rooms and drives a more efficient patient flow process. Relatient can allow patients to complete all pre-registration forms prior to the appointment without touching shared devices or surfaces. With Relatient, both in-person and telehealth appointments are placed into one queue so healthcare providers can effectively manage hybrid care, capture critical patient content and updates, and see which patients have checked in and which have not.

"I am excited that Relatient's Patient Engagement Platform enables integrated and automated virtual waiting rooms for in-office and telehealth appointments seamlessly," said Michele Perry, CEO of Relatient. "Contactless measures and telemedicine practices are here to stay, and we are committed to technology that is easily adaptable for healthcare providers and patients. Helping providers to formulate a sustainable, patient-centered system for communication is always our mission."

