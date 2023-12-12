|
Relax, There's No Wrong Age to Claim Social Security
There's a lot of advice about the best time to claim Social Security, and this makes total sense. Your age at sign-up influences the size of your monthly checks and your lifetime benefit, so it's not a decision you want to make lightly. But it's also not something you need to agonize over. Below, we'll look at why and what you should consider when deciding when to apply for Social Security.Whether you apply for Social Security right at 62 or wait until you qualify for your maximum benefit at 70, you'll still get monthly checks to cover some of your retirement expenses. The only way you could lose out on benefits altogether is if you either never worked enough to become eligible, or you die before you're able to claim. For the majority of seniors, these things don't apply.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
