Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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30.06.2026 01:52:02
Relay Therapeutics Insider Sale Tops $3 Million as Shares Surge 500% This Past Year
On June 22, 2026, Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Chief Financial Officer Thomas Catinazzo executed an option exercise followed by the sale of 187,163 shares of Common Stock, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($16.97); post-transaction value based on the value of directly held shares after the sale using the June 22, 2026 transaction price ($16.97).* 1-year performance calculated using June 22nd, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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