Relay Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2P9AA / ISIN: US75943R1023
|
27.02.2026 16:58:28
Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 235% This Past Year as One Fund Lifts Bet to $110 Million
On February 17, 2026, Casdin Capital disclosed a buy of 1,662,193 shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY), an estimated $11.86 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, in its Form 13F filing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Casdin Capital increased its holding in Relay Therapeutics by 1,662,193 shares, bringing its total to 13,003,574 shares. The estimated transaction value was $11.86 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $50.81 million, a figure that reflects both additional purchases and stock price movements during the period.Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of precision medicines for oncology and genetic diseases. The company's strategy leverages advanced computational modeling and partnerships to accelerate the development of small-molecule therapies targeting key disease pathways. Relay's approach includes proprietary protein motion analysis and a pipeline of novel drug candidates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
