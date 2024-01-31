Release date of annual report 2023 for ALK and webcast

On Thursday, 8 February 2024 in the afternoon, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) releases its annual report for 2023.

ALK will host an online meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 4.00pm (CET) at which Management will review the financial results, the outlook and answer questions.

The meeting will be webcast live on our website https://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be available shortly before the meeting begins.

To register for the conference call, please use this link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185513/fb5a5565cd and follow the instructions. You will receive an email from diamondpass@choruscall.com with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist diamondpass@choruscall.com and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register on the day before the call at the latest.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

