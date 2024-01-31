|
31.01.2024 09:44:47
Release date of annual report 2023 for ALK and webcast
On Thursday, 8 February 2024 in the afternoon, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) releases its annual report for 2023.
ALK will host an online meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 4.00pm (CET) at which Management will review the financial results, the outlook and answer questions.
The meeting will be webcast live on our website https://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be available shortly before the meeting begins.
To register for the conference call, please use this link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185513/fb5a5565cd and follow the instructions. You will receive an email from diamondpass@choruscall.com with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist diamondpass@choruscall.com and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register on the day before the call at the latest.
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-
|14,90
|7,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger schicken Börsen mit Plus in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.