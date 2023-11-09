|
09.11.2023 13:46:32
Release date of nine-month interim report (Q3) 2023 for ALK and audio cast
On Wednesday, 15 November 2023 ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) releases its nine-month interim report (Q3) 2023.
ALK will host a meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 1.30pm (CET) at which Management will review the financial results, the outlook and answer questions.
The meeting will be audio cast live on our website https://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be available shortly before the meeting begins.
To register for the conference call, please use this link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10183783/fad25cbd21 and follow the instructions. You will receive an email from diamondpass@choruscall.com with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist diamondpass@choruscall.com and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register on the day before the call at the latest.
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered B legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered B stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered B legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered B stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-
|10,09
|-1,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneute Zahlenflut an den Börsenparketts: ATX mit leichten Aufschlägen -- DAX nimmt im Verlauf etwas Fahrt auf -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls leicht nach oben. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.