Marimekko Corporation, Press release 1 November 2023 at 11.00 a.m.



Release of Marimekko's Interim Report, 1 January–30 September 2023

Marimekko Corporation’s Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2023 will be published on Wednesday 8 November 2023 at 8.00 a.m. EET. The report and related materials will be available on the company’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/investors after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 8 November 2023 at 2.00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2023-q3 , and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Additional information:

Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

