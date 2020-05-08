RELENTLESS Management Group Announces Investment into TheDealerGrid.com

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RELENTLESS Management Group (BeRelentless.com), a venture advisory firm has made an investment into a new portfolio company: TheDealerGrid.com.

TheDealerGrid.com is an innovative new platform that for the first time allows automotive dealers to search, view, and make offers on each other's inventory directly, cutting out the time and expense related to buying cars through a 3rd party.

"I worked in the automotive industry for many years, and I understood it was time to change the game. Bidding on cars drives prices up and margins down. When a dealer needs a car, now they can login to TheDealerGrid.com and find the cars their customers are looking for and make a deal directly with fellow dealers to buy them. Dealers save money and their customers get what they want," explains Stephanie Meyer, co-founder of TheDealerGrid.com.

"Once I had the initial software about ready to go live, I realized going to market with a software product is complicated, and we wanted to work with the best. I knew Alex Minicucci and his proven track-record of success and I am thrilled to make him and his team a part of our success!" continues Meyer.

"The automotive industry is ready for disruption, with most dealers fighting over a limited inventory of cars and paying more than they should, just to gamble that someone will want to buy it off the lot in the near future. In this digital age, we should be able to do better," says Alex Minicucci, CEO of RELENTLESS.

Alex continues, "We love what Stephanie and Betty have built and are excited to be a part of their future. We can help a lot of people with this software!"

Learn more at www.thedealergrid.com

About RELENTLESS Management Group:

RELENTLESS is a full-service investment group focused on growth stage software companies. Investing more than dollars, they provide necessary services that most early-stage companies struggle to implement, such as admin/corporate governance, DevOps and engineering, strategic partnership development, and most importantly, SALES. This is an innovative new model to help great software become great software companies.

Media Contact:

Alex Minicucci, CEO

RELENTLESS Management Group, LLC

239551@email4pr.com

844-245-7048

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relentless-management-group-announces-investment-into-thedealergridcom-301055946.html

SOURCE RELENTLESS Management Group